Around 400 people are currently in hospitals with Covid across east London, with patient numbers similar to a week earlier.

A total of 127 beds at the King George Hospital in Goodmayes and Queen's in Romford were occupied by patients with confirmed Covid as of Wednesday (February 9).

This is in line with an average of 128 cases each day at the two hospitals over the week to that date.

Ten Covid patients were in critical care beds on Wednesday, according to data from Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

On the previous Wednesday (February 2), a total of 134 cases - including 10 critical care patients - were recorded across the trust's two hospitals.

The latest data for Barts Health NHS Trust shows there were 273 confirmed Covid patients across its five hospitals on Tuesday (February 8).

This is slightly above the seven-day average of 265 leading to that date.

It represents a decrease from the 298 total cases recorded at the hospitals - which include The Royal London, Mile End and Newham - a week earlier (February 1).

The current figure includes 15 people on ventilators - the same number as seven days earlier.