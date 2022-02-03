News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Steady decline in Covid patients at east London hospitals continues

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:29 PM February 3, 2022
Hospital staff on one of five Covid-19 wards at Whiston Hospital in Merseyside where patients are ta

Here are the latest Covid patient numbers at BHRUT and Barts Health hospitals in east London - Credit: PA

The gradual fall in Covid patients at east London hospitals continued this week.

A total of 134 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 were recorded across Queen’s and King George hospitals yesterday (February 2).

This is down from 153 on the previous Wednesday (January 26) and 185 two weeks ago (January 19).

Data published by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), which runs the two hospitals, shows 10 of the current cases were in critical care.

This is the same number as last week and six less than the Wednesday before that.

Barts Health had a recorded total of 276 Covid patients as of this morning (February 3) across its five hospitals, which include The Royal London, Mile End and Newham.

This compares to 297 on Wednesday last week and 330 seven days earlier.

Trust data shows there are currently 12 Covid patients in critical care beds or receiving enhanced levels of oxygen across the hospitals.

This is down from 24 last week and 29 on January 19.

London Live News
Coronavirus
Data
East London News

