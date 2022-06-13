Gallery
Havering celebrates 50 years twinned with German city
Visitors from Germany were treated to a special golden anniversary party in Gidea Park.
Postponed by a year because of the Covid restrictions, the Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association has now celebrated 50 years since the two cities were officially linked in 1971.
About 60 people from both cities enjoyed a meal, cake, live music and dancing at the party at the Catholic Church of Christ the Eternal High Priest in Gidea Park.
Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association's secretary Kath O’Connor, 85, said: "It went extremely well. All members brought delicious food and there was an amazing display."
The link between Havering and Ludwigshafen, which is on the west bank of the Rhine, first began in 1968 with a gathering of the International Police Association in Reckinghausen, Germany.
It hoped to form a twinning that was non-political, non-religious and non-sectarian.
Nowadays, German and London members alternate between hosting an annual visit once a year.
This year, visitors from Ludwigshafen joined in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at a street party in Beltinge Road, and were treated to a river cruise along the Thames.
To find out more about the Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association, call Michael O’Connor on 07833615997.