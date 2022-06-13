News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Havering celebrates 50 years twinned with German city

Franki Berry

Published: 5:49 PM June 13, 2022
Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association's 50th anniversary celebration

Angelika and Rolf Konig, Sylvia and Rod Tyler, Malcolm Coft, and Christa and Jurgenu Leiss at the event - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Visitors from Germany were treated to a special golden anniversary party in Gidea Park. 

Postponed by a year because of the Covid restrictions, the Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association has now celebrated 50 years since the two cities were officially linked in 1971. 

About 60 people from both cities enjoyed a meal, cake, live music and dancing at the party at the Catholic Church of Christ the Eternal High Priest in Gidea Park. 

Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association's 50th anniversary celebration

L-r: Maisie Whitelock, former mayor of Havering; Elisabeth Dill, leader of the German delegation; Marcel Jurkat, leader of the town-twinning group in Ludwigshafen; Malcolm Toft, treasurer Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association; Kath O'Connor, secretary of the Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association and Rodney Tyler, vice-chair of the Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association's secretary Kath O’Connor, 85, said: "It went extremely well. All members brought delicious food and there was an amazing display."

Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association's 50th anniversary celebration

Angelika and Rolf Konig, Sylvia and Rod Tyler, Malcolm Coft, and Christa and Jurgenu Leiss at the event - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The link between Havering and Ludwigshafen, which is on the west bank of the Rhine, first began in 1968 with a gathering of the International Police Association in Reckinghausen, Germany.

It hoped to form a twinning that was non-political, non-religious and non-sectarian.

Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association's 50th anniversary celebration

Dancing after the meal at the golden anniversary event - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Nowadays, German and London members alternate between hosting an annual visit once a year.

This year, visitors from Ludwigshafen joined in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at a street party in Beltinge Road, and were treated to a river cruise along the Thames.

Walter Sehulte, Margit Busch, mayor of Havering Trevor McKeever, Kath O'Connor and Elisabeth Dilly 

Walter Sehulte, Margit Busch, mayor of Havering Trevor McKeever, Kath O'Connor and Elisabeth Dilly at the street party - Credit: Sandra Rowse

To find out more about the Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association, call Michael O’Connor on 07833615997.

Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association's 50th anniversary celebration

The Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association celebrated its 50th anniversary with a jubilee cake made by Stella Matsell - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Fairkytes Accordion Band at the Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association's 50th anniversary celebration

The Fairkytes Accordion Band played British and German tunes at the event - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association's 50th anniversary celebration

Members of the twinning associations from Havering and Ludwigshafen - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Kath O'Connor and Marcel Jurke at the Havering/Ludwigshafen Twinning Association's 50th anniversary celebration

Kath O'Connor, secretary of the Havering Branch, and Marcel Jurke, leader of the Ludwigshafen branch, at the event - Credit: Sandra Rowse


