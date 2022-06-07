Gallery
Platinum Jubilee: A round-up of celebrations held in Havering
- Credit: Sandra Rowse
From tree planting to countless street parties, here’s a round-up of Havering's many celebrations to mark the Queen’s record-breaking Platinum Jubilee reign.
Street parties
On Sunday (June 5), new Havering mayor Trevor McKeever joined residents on Beltinge Road in Harold Wood to enjoy a party that featured lots of competitions.
One of the organisers, 85-year-old Kath O’Connor, said people of all ages were awarded certificates to remember the day, including the oldest resident, 97-year-old Ruby Day.
Kath, who has lived on the road for four years, said the party has encouraged “everyone to become friends and look after each other”.
She added: “It was amazing. We had lots of activities and raised around £400 for Saint Francis Hospice through a big tombola stall, with prizes donated from everyone on the street.”
People guessed the weight of a Jubilee cake for the chance to take it home and a fruitcake, made by Ruby, was put in the raffle.
Kath said people sang through the day and music played all afternoon.
“There was a wonderful neighbourly feeling and the weather was okay, it didn’t rain, but getting up and dancing kept us warm,” she said.
On Friday (June 3), lots of people joined the street party in Sunnycroft Gardens, which started from around midday.
Long-term resident John Robinson, who has lived on the road since 1984, said the event was well-organised by his neighbour Fazile Zahir, who is known as Fay.
She has lived on the street for a year and said she enjoys organising community events - the Jubilee was her first chance to do it since moving to the UK.
Fay, 50, said: “It went really well and we had around 70 to 80 people, everyone brought food and we had different prizes. It was a really nice atmosphere, we had a bouncy castle in my driveway, hoopla for the kids.
“We all shared food and had two BBQs. It was really wholeheartedly embraced by the whole street.”
John, 67, said he can remember the Silver Jubilee in 1997, when he was in his 20s: “It’s amazing that the Queen has made it to the 70th year.
“You don’t get things like this that bring the whole street together very often, but I think we should have more opportunities to meet our neighbours.”
He said some people attended the party from streets nearby and there were “lots of other” street parties in Cranham throughout the four-day weekend.
More than 200 residents joined in the family fun at Stanley Avenue’s street party on Friday (June 3).
Attendees enjoyed races - such as sack, and egg and spoon - alongside a children’s crown parade.
Prizes were handed out for the best-decorated door and table and the sun kept neighbours singing and dancing all day.
Police visited to check the party was in full swing and gave out colouring sets to the children, who were also given an engraved Jubilee medal to remember the day.
Organiser Clare Le May, who has lived on the street for 20 years, said the day was a success.
The 46-year-old said: "We had a great day with everyone young and old celebrating together.
"The children loved the freedom of being able to play in the street on their bikes and scooters with their friends."
A group of people who live on Laburnum Avenue had a merry get together on Friday (June 3) in celebration of the Queen’s 70-year reign.
One of the organisers, Allyson Tyler, who has lived on the street for more than 37 years, said before the pandemic she didn’t know her neighbours, but the crisis brought them closer together.
On the day, around 30 residents, friends and family attended the event.
It was a “great opportunity to sit and chat to everyone”, Allyson said.
"Everyone had a hand in doing something,” she added, and their savoury and sweet table was “a feast fit for the Queen”.
Further celebrations were enjoyed in Windermere Avenue where a Jubilee party kicked off on Thursday (June 2) at around 2.30pm.
Games and entertainment for children and adults made for a fun day, with more than 40 people taking part in a tug of war, while kids tried out egg throwing.
There was also a tombola for charity and a live singer.
In Harold Wood, Sackville Crescent residents dressed up in red, white and blue while children took part in games.
A buffet table brimming with savoury snacks kept everyone's energy up.
Romford Greyhound Stadium
Over the four-day weekend (June 2-5), the Romford Greyhound Stadium made sure to run a royal display.
Beginning with a Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea in its paddock restaurant, the stadium put on a three-course dinner event across the next two days.
Her Majesty’s Dinner included a night of racing while listening to “the Queen’s favourite playlist”.
On Saturday (June 4), the stadium hosted Romford’s Royal Race Day, which featured a red carpet and life-size Queen.
Retired greyhounds made an appearance and themed activity packs, including crown making competitions, were on offer.
Staff were encouraged to pay £1 to wear purple or silver with all money raised will be donated to the venue's retired greyhounds.
Drapers’ Academy
Leading up to the summer half term, Drapers’ Academy in Harold Hill hosted a celebratory week to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Events included taking an aerial photograph, planting an oak tree within the school grounds and holding a Jubilee-themed bake-off competition and cake sale, raising funds for Action for Children.
The whole school also took part in a quiz about the Queen.
A spokesperson for the school said: “Congratulations to Sophie and Ibukun for getting 100 per cent. In addition, pupils took part in a red, white and blue-themed non-uniform day, raising funds for Action for Children.”
Saint Francis Hospice
Over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, Saint Francis Hospice hosted a party for the patients, visitors, staff and volunteers who were unable to attend street celebrations.
Service transformation manager at the hospice, Jan Scott, said it was a “very special day”.
“We were able to provide a beautiful cream tea, sandwiches and scones to all the patients on the ward, along with their visitors and the staff and volunteers.
“One of our patients was able to enjoy the special day with her sister who had travelled from Australia to be with her.
Fundraiser Andy Furneaux played music and ensured everyone’s spirits were high.
The hospice thanked Redbridge Council for funding the event.