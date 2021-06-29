'Selfless' cousins help save family business after Gidea Park floods

Published: 4:26 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 4:43 PM June 29, 2021

Charlie (l), Eva and Sophie (r) Goodwin helped their family business after floods in Gidea Park - Credit: Kelly Goodwin

Young Gidea Park cousins worked “tirelessly” overnight to help save their family’s business from flooding during the extreme weather over the weekend.

Twins Charlie and Eva Goodwin, 12, and their cousin Sophie Goodwin, also 12, rushed to Oakleafe Claims on Balgores Lane following reports the office had been flooded during Friday’s storms.

Emerson Park Academy pupil Charlie explained he had been in the middle of dinner when his uncle called to ask for help.

He said: “We went at 8pm and were there until 3am, and got back really late.

“I was really tired, but afterwards I was proud I had helped out.”

His sister Eva added: “Because it’s a family business, we all wanted to step in together and help each other.

“It was hard getting everything out of the office, but we made sure everyone had food and drink.”

The trio went to McDonald's to get supplies for their families and emergency service workers dealing with the flood.

They also helped to drain water from the offices and remove the carpets, with Eva and cousin Sophie still wearing their pyjamas.

“It was hard,” Sophie said, “but I’m quite proud we achieved it all.”

Charlie and Eva’s mother Kelly Goodwin said she was “so proud” of her children and niece, who she calls “the triplets”.

The paediatric occupational therapist's father John and brothers Lee and Dean moved the family company headquarters back to Romford in April this year.

"They worked so hard, and so selflessly the other night,” she said.

“You hear so many bad stories about crime, but there are some good kids out there who go out of their way to help.”

Kelly, who also has nine-year-old Olivia with husband Danny, explained the office has been left with significant damage, as have other shops and cafes on the road.

However, the proud mother stressed how much difference the children made in keeping the community's spirits alive during the difficult night.

“They’ve been through a lot this year with Covid and starting secondary school,” she added.

“But I’ve brought them up to help others, and that’s what they did.”