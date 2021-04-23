Neil Ruddock opens family company's new Romford office
- Credit: Lee Goodwin
A former footballer and television personality helped an eighth-generation family business co-owner open a new office in Romford.
Oakleafe Claims co-owner Lee Goodwin, who played for West Ham United FC and Dagenham and Redbridge FC in the 1990s, invited fellow footballer and television personality Neil Ruddock to the opening.
“It was great to have my old teammate join us," Lee told the Recorder.
“He’s larger than life and made us all laugh.”
Insurance claims handling business Oakleafe Claims was founded in the 1880s, originally based on Romford’s Mawney Road.
Lee explained: “We’re Romford born and bred.
“We have clients who are the grandchildren of my grandfather’s clients.”
Oakleafe now has offices in Stoke, Glasgow and Cardiff, but Lee explained Romford East London would always be the HQ.
Lee and brother Dean took over the business 12 years ago, though their father John also helps out.
“He'll never stop,” Lee joked.
He added: “A family business can get heated at times, but the comfortable atmosphere puts both staff and clients at ease."