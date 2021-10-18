Free holiday swimming sessions return for Havering schoolchildren

Published: 3:13 PM October 18, 2021

Cllr Damian White has launched a new swimming scheme across Havering - Credit: Havering Council

Free swim sessions are to return for school-aged children in Havering during next week's October half-term.

The scheme was launched by Havering Council for the summer holidays and saw more than 16,300 swims booked in.

Swimming slots for the upcoming half term can be booked in from today (October 18).

Sessions can be arranged through the Everyone Active app at Sapphire Ice and Leisure in Romford, Central Park Leisure Centre in Harold Hill and the recently opened Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre in Hornchurch.

Leader of the council, Damian White, said free swimming is an “opportunity” to keep younger residents “fit, active and healthy” during the school holidays.

He added: “Leisure is at the forefront of the council’s ambition and we see free swims as an example of our continuing investment in facilities, which directly benefits young people and their families.

"We recognise that keeping younger family members occupied during school holidays is a challenge, and free swimming makes it free and easy for young people to enjoy our great facilities.”

Further details can be found here: https://www.havering.gov.uk/freeswimming .