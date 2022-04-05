Gallery
Elm Park flower show crowns best daffodil in spring competition
- Credit: Sandra Rowse
A historic flower show saw bunches of people come together and watch keen gardeners compete for a range of awards.
On April 2, the Elm Park Horticultural Guild (EPHG) held its spring show - the first of four planned for the year, where daffodils and floral art were exhibited among many others.
Green-fingered members and budding horticulturists exhibited their blooms from 2pm until 4.30pm at the Elm Park Assembly Hall.
Formed in 1937, the group now has almost 1,000 members. However, last year, due to Covid, its tradition of four shows was cut to two held towards the end of the year.
EPHG chair, Bernie Williams, said the show went “well” and was “as busy as always” thanks to support from the community.
He added: “It was great to see everyone together this year, really enjoying the show, meeting up with all their friends, having a good chat and the community coming along for a piece of cake and cup of tea.”
EPHG life-member Jeremy Wilkes took home a medal for his daffodil and was also given the Halifax Cup for racking up the most points in the whole show.
Bernie added: “The shows bring community spirit and allows people to enjoy themselves for a couple of hours.”