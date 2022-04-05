Elm Park flower show crowns best daffodil in spring competition

Gallery

A historic flower show saw bunches of people come together and watch keen gardeners compete for a range of awards.

People gathered at the Elm Park Assembly Hall to enjoy the show. - Credit: Sandra Rowse

A selection of daffodils exhibited at the show. - Credit: Sandra Rowse

On April 2, the Elm Park Horticultural Guild (EPHG) held its spring show - the first of four planned for the year, where daffodils and floral art were exhibited among many others.

Guild members David Smith and Brian Cawte sold guild-grown plants at the show. - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Green-fingered members and budding horticulturists exhibited their blooms from 2pm until 4.30pm at the Elm Park Assembly Hall.

Melanie Sanderson won Best Entry in the Homecraft Section. - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Formed in 1937, the group now has almost 1,000 members. However, last year, due to Covid, its tradition of four shows was cut to two held towards the end of the year.

Mavis Rome won first place in the Green Shoots Section. - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Barbara Smith won Best Exhibit in the Floral Art Classes - Credit: Sandra Rowse

EPHG chair, Bernie Williams, said the show went “well” and was “as busy as always” thanks to support from the community.

Perfect daffodils filled the hall on April 2. - Credit: Sandra Rowse

He added: “It was great to see everyone together this year, really enjoying the show, meeting up with all their friends, having a good chat and the community coming along for a piece of cake and cup of tea.”

EPHG life-member Jeremy Wilkes took home a medal for his daffodil and was also given the Halifax Cup for racking up the most points in the whole show.

Jeremy Wilkes' daffodil was also crowned Best Bloom in Show. - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Bernie added: “The shows bring community spirit and allows people to enjoy themselves for a couple of hours.”

An Easter floral art basket. - Credit: Sandra Rowse



