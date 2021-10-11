Elm Park Horticultural Guild holds first Flower Show in almost two years

Published: 11:10 AM October 11, 2021

People enjoyed reuniting after the pandemic at the Elm Park Horticultural Guild Flower Show - Credit: Barry Alan Shaw

Elm Park Horticultural Guild hosted its first Flower Show since November 2019.

The show, which normally happens four times a year, returned to Elm Park Assembly Hall last month after a long hiatus enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Mummery, publicity officer and assistant show secretary for the guild, said members were excited at the chance to meet up and compete for a range of awards.

He said: “People were quite excited to be back and meeting up with old friends.

"There was quite a nice atmosphere actually, quite convivial, quite busy.

"As an example, my wife does all the baking…she made 105 scones for the cream teas and they all sold.”

There were a variety of categories at the Elm Park Horticultural Guild Flower Show - Credit: Barry Alan Shaw

The show on September 4 was so successful, he said, that people were queuing for tables inside and outside the building.

Forty-three exhibitors contributed 185 entries in classes for flowers, fruit, vegetables, floral art, handicrafts, baking and children’s classes.

Exhibitors contributed 185 entries to the Elm Park Horticultural Guild Flower Show, including handicrafts. - Credit: Barry Alan Shaw

Pat Gazley’s vase of mixed garden flowers won her the Battle of Britain trophy - a chest filled with artefacts related to the Battle of Britain, created in recognition of the Guild’s close connection with RAF Hornchurch.

Other winners included Mavis Rome for best floral art, Sarah Leeson for best in baking, Roy Besgrove for best fuchsia, Brian Harwood for best gladiolus, and Harry White for best chrysanthemum.

Dave Willox took home two awards for best dahlia and best vegetable, the latter for his foot-long carrot.

There were categories for flowers, fruit, vegetables, floral art, handicrafts, baking and children’s classes - Credit: Barry Alan Shaw

In the children’s classes, prizes were awarded to Mathew Thickett for his leaf print picture and Rosie Dungate for her mosaic coaster.

Alongside the competitions, visitors had the opportunity to reconnect with friends over tea and cake, and perused stalls selling jams, chutneys, cards and boxes.

The resumption of the guild’s social events continued with a coach trip to Canterbury on September 5.

The next Flower Show will take place on October 30.

Find out more about entering at https://www.ephg.co.uk/

Elm Park Horticultural Guild held its first Flower Show in 18 months - Credit: Barry Alan Shaw

People gathered for the Elm Park Horticultural Guild's first Flower Show since the pandemic - Credit: Barry Alan Shaw



