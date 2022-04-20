Rise Park school to 'discontinue and replace' out-of-hours club after Ofsted report

The Rise Park Out of School club will be discontinued - Credit: Google Images

A Rise Park school will "discontinue and replace" its out-of-hours club after the provider's Ofsted inspection.

Rise Park Out of School Club, which is operated from Rise Park Infant School but owned by an external provider, will no longer be operating from the school.

A report published on March 31 after a February inspection of the club found it did not meet the quality and standards set by Ofsted.

For example, it said there was not always a qualified paediatric first-aider on-site and noted children “push and shove each other” when lining up for snacks.

In response to this, a spokesperson for the Rise Park Academies, which compromise of the Sunbeams Nursery, Rise Park Infant School and Rise Park Junior School, sent a statement to this newspaper.

It said: "The Rise Park Out Of School Club is owned by an external provider and is not, nor ever has been, led or managed by the Rise Park Academies.

"As a result of the outcomes of the Ofsted inspection of RPOSC on February 24 2022, the letting with this provider is to be discontinued, with an alternative provider being promptly appointed in order to ensure that there is no gap in the provision of wrap-around care for our pupils, whose safety and welfare remain of paramount importance to the Rise Park Academies at all times.”

The after-school club was also contacted for comment, but did not respond.