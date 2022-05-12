News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Education

Nursery opens new 'purpose-built' branch in South Hornchurch

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 8:00 AM May 12, 2022
Fledgelings Day Nursery opening in South Hornchurch with ex-mayor John Mylod

Former mayor of Havering, John Mylod (c), stands with nursery staff Louise Farrow-Brookes, Shawleene Campbell; Janice Cameron, Lauren Anderson and Gurdi Kaur. - Credit: Fledgelings Day Nursery

A new nursery branch has opened in South Hornchurch.  

At the end of April, then Havering mayor John Mylod, attended Fledgelings Day Nursery to cut the ribbon and officially open the new space on Rainham Road/Nelson Road.  

The provision joins the Hornchurch and Romford branches, and owner Salma Khodabkash said she has “just acquired keys" for a fourth branch in Rainham.  

At its last Ofsted inspection in January this year the Hornchurch branch was rated ‘good’ overall, while a November inspection of the Romford branch also graded the provision ‘good’.

Fledgelings’ new branch has 360sqm of internal space, underfloor heating, CCTV and air conditioning in every room along with garden space, which has an AstroTurf and soft playing surface.

Fledgelings Day Nursery

Fledgelings Day Nursery's outside space - Credit: Fledgelings Day Nursery

A separate garden area has been installed for babies and Salma said the entire nursery has been purpose-built for the needs of children.  

Mr Mylod said: “It’s great to see the exceptional thought and consideration that has gone into this project.  

“All aspects have taken into consideration the safety and care for the children.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Close-knit, nurturing, family environment': Upminster school rated 'excellent'
  2. 2 Vacant Gidea Park computer shop could become home to new takeaway
  3. 3 'Turning point': Labour celebrates first councillor elected in Romford area in 24 years
  1. 4 Experts warn of invasive concrete-cracking weed and reveals hotspots
  2. 5 Bid to turn 40-year-old Harold Wood shop into three-bedroom house
  3. 6 Children 'not kept safe' and staff 'oblivious to hazards' : Inadequate-rated nursery retains rating
  4. 7 Gallows Corner Tesco: Appeal looms against decision to reject controversial car park development 
  5. 8 Baby boy died from 'whiplash' injuries caused by shaking, trial hears
  6. 9 Final Havering ward election result announced after three counts
  7. 10 'Gutted’: Harold Wood microbrewery's taproom application rejected

Head of the management team, Louise Farrow-Brookes, said she is “looking forward to leveraging” her past experiences and knowledge into enabling “both the children and staff to thrive”.  

Hornchurch News
Romford News

Don't Miss

Log on at 8pm to for live general election debate with our online hustings

Local Election 2022 | Live

Live: Results of the 2022 local elections in east London

Romford Recorder reporters

Logo Icon
Damian White

Local Election 2022

Election count suspended as Havering remains no majority borough

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Romford Town Hall

Havering Council

Council confirms when £150 council tax rebate payments will begin

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Victim of City of London fatal stabbing was from Romford

London Live News

Man killed in central London stabbing was from Romford

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon