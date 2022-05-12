Nursery opens new 'purpose-built' branch in South Hornchurch
- Credit: Fledgelings Day Nursery
A new nursery branch has opened in South Hornchurch.
At the end of April, then Havering mayor John Mylod, attended Fledgelings Day Nursery to cut the ribbon and officially open the new space on Rainham Road/Nelson Road.
The provision joins the Hornchurch and Romford branches, and owner Salma Khodabkash said she has “just acquired keys" for a fourth branch in Rainham.
At its last Ofsted inspection in January this year the Hornchurch branch was rated ‘good’ overall, while a November inspection of the Romford branch also graded the provision ‘good’.
Fledgelings’ new branch has 360sqm of internal space, underfloor heating, CCTV and air conditioning in every room along with garden space, which has an AstroTurf and soft playing surface.
A separate garden area has been installed for babies and Salma said the entire nursery has been purpose-built for the needs of children.
Mr Mylod said: “It’s great to see the exceptional thought and consideration that has gone into this project.
“All aspects have taken into consideration the safety and care for the children.”
Head of the management team, Louise Farrow-Brookes, said she is “looking forward to leveraging” her past experiences and knowledge into enabling “both the children and staff to thrive”.