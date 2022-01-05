'Children feel happy and confident': Romford nursery rated Good by Ofsted

A Romford nursery has retained its Ofsted rating of Good following an inspection.

Fledgelings Day Nursery in Eastern Avenue was visited by education regulator Ofsted on November 26 last year.

The nursery had previously been rated Good at an inspection in November 2016.

The report, which was published today (January 4), rated the establishment Good in the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It stated: “The setting offers a welcoming environment, where children feel happy and confident.

“Children are settled and share warm and close relationships with the staff.”

The report also noted “children’s behaviour is good” and said that they “enjoy the healthy, home-cooked food” available, which the children understand they need to eat to become “big and strong”.

At the time of the inspection the nursery looked after 68 children aged up to four.

Good is Ofsted's second highest rating for education providers, with Outstanding being the top possible grading.