Nursery's suspension lifted after 'risk of harm to children is removed'

Clever Tots Nursery in Brentwood had its registration suspension lifted by Ofsted in February. - Credit: Google Maps

A Brentwood nursery's licence has been reinstated after an Ofsted suspension.

Clever Tots Nursery, in Crescent Road in Brentwood, had its registration suspended by Ofsted in October last year after concerns were received about the provider.

At the time, Ofsted believed children were at risk of harm.

A regulatory visit in January found the nursery wasn’t meeting some requirements and it was served a notice asking it to meet set actions.

The licence suspension was lifted on February 14 because Clever Tots has taken “appropriate action to deal with the matter that led to the suspension”, Ofsted said.

It had made a regulatory visit to monitor the situation in early February.

The education regulator is now satisfied that the risk of harm to children has been removed.

It stated: “The provider had improved their knowledge and understanding of ensuring those in a management position are suitable to fulfil their role, ensuring that staff and managers have a clear understanding of their roles and responsibilities and that the premises is fit for purpose and complies with requirements of health and safety legislation.”

Clever Tots Nursery remains registered with Ofsted.