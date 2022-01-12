Nursery suspended from providing childcare 'due to concerns'

Clever Tots Nursery in Brentwood has seen its registration suspended by Ofsted. - Credit: Google Maps

A childcare provider is still closed three months after its Ofsted registration was suspended due to concerns.

Clever Tots Nursery, in Crescent Road in Brentwood, has seen its registration suspended by Ofsted since October 14.

The suspension, according to a notice displayed on the provider's door, restricts it from providing childcare to all children aged up to 18.

A Clever Tots spokesperson said the provider would like to thank all its “families for their constructive challenges, patience and commitment through this very challenging time”.

They added: “Any detailed updates in relation to the lifting of the suspension of Clever Tots Nursery will undoubtedly be shared first and foremost with our families that attend this nursery who have recently been contacted in relation to an official update."

The nursery is the sister site to Clever Clogs, a nursery in Brentwood which recently received an inadequate Ofsted rating following an inspection on November 18.

An Ofsted spokesperson confirmed the Clever Tots nursery has not permanently closed: “The setting has been asked to address those concerns before it can reopen.”

In the displayed letter, Ofsted writes that the purpose of the suspension is to “allow time to investigate our belief that a child may be exposed to risk of harm”.

The regulator said it will “regularly review the situation”, and the suspension will be lifted once it is satisfied children are no longer at risk.

The Clever Tots spokesperson said: “We are only able to share at this stage that at our latest review with Ofsted...our action plan was reviewed and approved... [and] we are taking the correct affirmative steps to lift the suspension."







