News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Men questioned and 200 hours of CCTV seized after boys killed in Brentwood

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:33 PM October 26, 2021   
Regency Court

Regency Court in Brentwood. - Credit: Essex Police

Detectives are searching more than 200 hours of CCTV after two boys were killed in Brentwood.  

They died after Essex Police were called to a “disturbance” in Regency Court at around 1.30am on October 24. 

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.

Now officers have revealed they have seized more than 200 hours of CCTV and spoken to more than 20 people in their investigation. 

Det Ch Insp Stuart Truss, who’s leading the investigation, said it is “progressing well” as they continue to “build a picture of the circumstances which led up to the boys’ death”.  

He said this was “an isolated incident” with no risk to the wider public: “Brentwood is a safe place and incidents like this are rare."

A 19-year-old and 20-year-old from Grays and a 21-year-old from South Ockendon who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody and police are continuing to question them.  

You may also want to watch:

Three men from Grays aged 19, 20 and 49, and a 20-year-old from South Ockendon, have been released with no further action.  

A 40-year-old man from Brentwood has been released under investigation.  

Most Read

  1. 1 'Important' ATMs removed from Romford shopping mall
  2. 2 Two in hospital after crash in Upminster involving 'stolen' van
  3. 3 Eight arrested on suspicion of murder following death of two teens
  1. 4 Woman dies after car crash near Upminster
  2. 5 Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel
  3. 6 Cladding scandal: Homeowners ‘stuck’ as service charges rise
  4. 7 Government 'never gave support' for Beam Park station, minister says
  5. 8 Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video
  6. 9 Three houses can be built on college site after deferral vote is lost
  7. 10 How Romford are you? Test yourself with our quiz

Det Ch Insp Truss added: “My team is working round the clock and you’re likely to see a police presence in the area while we continue our enquiries. 

“Officers from the Brentwood community policing team will continue to carry out additional patrols in the area. 

“They’re there to provide reassurance so please do speak to them if you have any concerns. 

“We still need anyone who has any information about what happened, who we’ve not spoken to, to come forward.” 

Anyone with information regarding this crime should call 101 and cite incident “125 of October 24”.  

Anonymous information can be provided to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or going to https://crimestoppers-uk.org
 

Brentwood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

School streets

Education News

Consultations open on rolling out school streets to 12 new sites

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Appeal image

Crime

Brentwood attack: CCTV appeal after man repeatedly kicked in head

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Hornchurch coffee shop Casa Mia

Food and Drink

Coffee shop apologises for 'mis-post' offering kitten as Christmas prize

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Harold Hill man sentenced

Snaresbrook Crown Court

Harold Hill 18-year-old given suspended sentence for ATM robberies

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon