Men questioned and 200 hours of CCTV seized after boys killed in Brentwood

Published: 6:33 PM October 26, 2021

Detectives are searching more than 200 hours of CCTV after two boys were killed in Brentwood.

They died after Essex Police were called to a “disturbance” in Regency Court at around 1.30am on October 24.

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.

Now officers have revealed they have seized more than 200 hours of CCTV and spoken to more than 20 people in their investigation.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Truss, who’s leading the investigation, said it is “progressing well” as they continue to “build a picture of the circumstances which led up to the boys’ death”.

He said this was “an isolated incident” with no risk to the wider public: “Brentwood is a safe place and incidents like this are rare."

A 19-year-old and 20-year-old from Grays and a 21-year-old from South Ockendon who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody and police are continuing to question them.

Three men from Grays aged 19, 20 and 49, and a 20-year-old from South Ockendon, have been released with no further action.

A 40-year-old man from Brentwood has been released under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Truss added: “My team is working round the clock and you’re likely to see a police presence in the area while we continue our enquiries.

“Officers from the Brentwood community policing team will continue to carry out additional patrols in the area.

“They’re there to provide reassurance so please do speak to them if you have any concerns.

“We still need anyone who has any information about what happened, who we’ve not spoken to, to come forward.”

Anyone with information regarding this crime should call 101 and cite incident “125 of October 24”.

Anonymous information can be provided to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or going to https://crimestoppers-uk.org.

