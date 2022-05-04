Take a Knife Save a Life (TAKSAL) founder, Stephen Gowers, said his volunteers gave more than 30 hours of their time to keep the funfair safe over the weekend - Credit: Grant MacMaster

Anti-knife crime volunteers have said they were threatened with a blade when they intervened in an argument at a funfair in Hornchurch.

On Manning Fair's last day (May 2) in Harrow Lodge Park, Take a Knife Save a Life (TAKSAL) members had to take action to prevent young boys from potentially being hurt.

A Met spokesperson said officers were called to the Hornchurch park at 3.25pm: “A boy in his early teens reported that another boy, who he was arguing with, had intimated he had a knife.

“Officers attended the scene and a number of suspects were stopped and searched, no weapons were found.”

Founder of the charity, Stephen Gowers, 40, said he and volunteers Robert Dean and Tony Joyett escorted a group of young people out of the park when they spotted “bullying" taking place.

The fair was fully protected thanks to metal detectors and on-duty TAKSAL volunteers, but outside the fair trouble kicked off.

Stephen said: “The gang of around 10 kids were still trying to get this young boy.”

Confronting the culprits, Stephen said a teenager “pulled a knife out” and forced him to “take a few steps back”.

However, his members managed to scare the group off.

Later in the day, Stephen said a woman with a pram was targeted by another “gang of youths” - in that instance, TAKSAL members diffused the situation by getting them to leave.

The 40-year-old said one of the culprits had a “massive knife”.

According to Stephen, both incidents targeted children who were “well-to-do" and the first victim's father thanked TAKSAL members.

TAKSAL volunteers made sure the funfair was a knife-free zone by conducting weapons sweeps - Credit: TAKSAL

Stephen said: “We served our purpose. We always hope there’s no trouble but when there is, we’re prepared for it.

“TAKSAL was set up to protect young children and we did just that. It just goes to show how much our organisation is needed.”

Volunteers from TAKSAL who joined Stephen at the fair included Robert and Tony, as well as Peter Jackson, John Adam, Christine Bromfield, Grant MacMaster, Catherine Rogers, Suzanne White and Jan Sargent.

Stephen said the group put in more than 30 hours over the weekend.

Last year, fair owner James Manning allowed children with additional needs to enjoy the rides for free before it opened to the public.

The Met said no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.