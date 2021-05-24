Children enjoy free funfair thanks to generous owner

Published: 11:36 AM May 24, 2021

A fair at Harrow Lodge Park opened an hour early on May 20 to allow children with additional needs to enjoy free rides before it opened to the public.

The Manning fair, run by owner James Manning, opened at 3pm until 4.45pm and free candy floss was given to the families in attendance.

The Manning Fair at Harrow Lodge Park in Hornchurch. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The idea originated after James had a chat with Take a Knife Save a Life (TAKSAL) charity founder Stephen Gowers, who began combatting knife crime after the death of Jodi Chesney.

The 17-year-old was fatally stabbed in Amy’s Park in Harold Hill on March 1, 2019.

Event organiser and deputy mayor Christine Vickery supported the idea and made sure that the event went ahead with only two days of planning.

Mayor of Havering, John Mylod, enjoyed a drive on the dodgems. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Mayor of Havering John Mylod enjoyed a ride on the dodgems: "I think after the long lockdown it's wonderful to come down here in the open air and see people enjoy themselves and I am so pleased to see the TAKSAL marshals here.

"I came from a generation where fairs were everywhere and I think they should be encouraged. I used to love taking my grandchildren to the funfair and would like to see more of them around."

The cause is close to James's heart as his daughter has dyspraxia; he “likes to give back”.

Fair owner, James Manning, with the mayor of Havering, John Mylod. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

James said: “Thanks to TAKSAL, there is no safer environment than the one we are now able to provide. We support them as they support us and so far, we have donated £1,500 this year to them.

"However, the elements are against us and we haven’t been able to open as much as usual.”

The rain didn’t stop the children from enjoying the rides, and leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White, also came to support the event.

He said: "It looks lovely here and it's a wonderful community event with traditional British weather, but it's nice to see - with restrictions being eased - the community coming together and to support each other."

Cllr Damian White with Mayor John Mylod. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Project manager of TAKSAL Sami Mohamed-Barki said: “The Manning family are fantastic. They support us yearly and in turn we provide the service to keep the children and community safe.

“We have ensured that the Manning fair is a secure environment. We have metal detectors covering all areas to make sure there are no trouble makers. To get this organised in two days is fantastic - Cllr Jan Sargent, John and Christine do real community work.”

TAKSAL project manager Sami Mohamed-Barki with founder Stephen Gowers. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Cllr Vickery said: "Thanks to James and Stephen having a cup of coffee together, we have been able to put on this event. The mayor has come over to support the event and as the deputy mayor I am so excited about this and would like to encourage it to happen annually as it will encourage more people to the fair.

"It is the heart of the community and there is a lot of love here.

“Stephen’s contribution has been outstanding, but we need so many more volunteers so that together with Stephen, we can put a stop to knife crime. I believe that a youth club could be a good solution to making sure the kids have somewhere to go.”

Cllr Jan Sargent and Christine Vickery enjoying the dodgems ride. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

A TAKSAL volunteer, Coryn Maile, said: “We want to say a massive thank you to Manning’s fair, our own volunteers who give up their time, the VIP security who are making sure everyone is safe here.

"It is all about community and we want to make it safer to bring everyone together and Manning’s has provided that to us.”

TAKSAL is continuing to take on volunteers; the role includes mentoring a young person and helping out with weapon sweeps to prevent knife and gun crime.

Get involved with volunteering at TAKSAL by visiting its Facebook page @taksalcharity or website at https://www.taksalcharity.co.uk/

Signage at the Manning fair. - Credit: Chantelle Billson



