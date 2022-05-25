Update: Sixth arrest following killing of Michael Ugwa

Detectives have arrested another person following the murder of Michael Ugwa - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A sixth person has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of Rainham father-of-three Michael Ugwa.

So far, three people have been charged, two women released under investigation and a 23-year-old man released without charge.

Michael, 29, was subjected to an attack which led to his death at Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock - on April 28.

Two men have been charged with murder and affray; 21-year-old Muhammad Khan, of no fixed address, Ilford, and Brandon Lutchmunsing, 19, of Grafton Way in Dagenham.

Twenty-year-old Shannon Weston, of Paddocks Close, Canewdon, was also charged, with assisting an offender.

On May 18, a 21-year-old woman from Woodford Green became the most recent person to be arrested, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She has since been released under investigation.

Lutchmunsing and Weston have not yet entered any pleas with both remanded in custody until a plea hearing on July 1 at Basildon Crown Court.

Khan has been remanded into custody and no pleas have been entered. He is due to stand trial at Basildon Crown Court in April 2023.