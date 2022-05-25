A town centre police team similar to Barking’s and Ilford’s is coming to Romford “as soon as possible”.

That is the "ambition" of the Met’s East Area BCU Ch Supt Stuart Bell, who stepped into the role leading the Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham force last month.

He took over from Paul Trevers, who left to become Cmdr Det Ch Supt for the Met’s MO3 Covert Policing.

Ch Supt Bell has previous experience with neighbourhood policing, having worked on designing and implementing initiatives including town centre schemes and introducing additional officers into wards.

He has told the Recorder that, with teams already established in Barking and Ilford, he intends on establishing a similar operation in Romford.

While the town already has a small force, Ch Supt Bell said he hopes to provide an “equitable” number of officers across the three centres.

Despite being unable to discuss more concrete plans, he said he is currently “working through that team, how big it will be and when it will start”.

He added: “It’s my ambition to bring that team in as soon as possible.”