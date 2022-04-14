News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Meet the new East Area police chief, who vows to deliver ‘best possible’ services for all communities 

Ben Lynch

Published: 7:30 AM April 14, 2022
The East Area BCU's new Ch Supt, Stuart Bell

East Area BCU's Ch Supt Stuart Bell - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The Met’s East Area BCU has appointed a new police chief.

Ch Supt Stuart Bell has taken on the role leading the Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham force following the departure of Paul Trevers, who is now commander detective chief superintendent for the Met’s MO3 Covert Policing.

The new boss first joined the Met in 1996, spending his first few years deployed to frontline roles in Bromley and Westminster. 

After spending five years as a sergeant on the Territorial Support Group (TSG), he then moved to Brixton as an inspector. 

Since then, he has taken on a range of positions, most recently leading the Met’s investment into neighbourhood policing, designing and implementing the new town centre teams and additional officers into ward policing. 

On his new role, Ch Supt Bell said: “I joined East Area as BCU Commander in April 2022. I am delighted to be given this opportunity and look forward to the next few years in post.  

“My aim is to deliver the best possible policing services for all our communities." 

Metropolitan Police
Havering News
Redbridge News
Barking and Dagenham News

