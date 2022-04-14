News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Romford man pleads not guilty to Stansted plane incident

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 10:29 AM April 14, 2022
Updated: 10:52 AM April 14, 2022
A plane lands at Stansted during Storm Eunice

The incident on a plane at Stansted Airport took place on November 4, 2021 - Credit: Theo Patterson

A Romford man accused of causing a public order incident on board a plane at Stansted Airport has pleaded not guilty to the charge. 

Lee Carey, 55, of Brentwood Road, is accused of causing racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress during the flight on November 4 last year. 

He entered a not guilty plea at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (April 12).  

Co-defendant Jak Bruce, of Watchgate in Dartford, also pleaded not guilty to the same offence. 

Carey will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court for a pre-trial and preparation hearing on May 10. 

Causing racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress is an offence under s4A of the Public Order Act. 

