The incident on a plane at Stansted Airport took place on November 4, 2021 - Credit: Theo Patterson

A Romford man accused of causing a public order incident on board a plane at Stansted Airport has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Lee Carey, 55, of Brentwood Road, is accused of causing racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress during the flight on November 4 last year.

He entered a not guilty plea at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (April 12).

Co-defendant Jak Bruce, of Watchgate in Dartford, also pleaded not guilty to the same offence.

Carey will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court for a pre-trial and preparation hearing on May 10.

Causing racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress is an offence under s4A of the Public Order Act.