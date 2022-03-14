Essex Police have charged two people following an alleged incident on a plane leaving Stansted Airport - Credit: Archant

A Romford man has been charged with a public order offence after an alleged incident on a plane at Stansted Airport.

Lee Carey, 55, of Brentwood Road, is accused of causing racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress - an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act.

He is one of two men who have been charged with the offence and released on bail, Essex Police said yesterday (Sunday, March 13).

They are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on April 12 to face the charge.

Essex Police say the charges relate to an incident alleged to have taken place on board a flight leaving Stansted Airport on November 4 last year.