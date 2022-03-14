News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford man charged after incident on plane at Stansted Airport

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:49 PM March 14, 2022
A sign on chrome metal: Stansted Airport

Essex Police have charged two people following an alleged incident on a plane leaving Stansted Airport - Credit: Archant

A Romford man has been charged with a public order offence after an alleged incident on a plane at Stansted Airport. 

Lee Carey, 55, of Brentwood Road, is accused of causing racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress - an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act. 

He is one of two men who have been charged with the offence and released on bail, Essex Police said yesterday (Sunday, March 13).

They are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on April 12 to face the charge.

Essex Police say the charges relate to an incident alleged to have taken place on board a flight leaving Stansted Airport on November 4 last year.

London Live News
Essex Police
Romford News
Stansted News

