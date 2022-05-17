Police have been granted the power to remove young people suspected of antisocial behaviour from Elm Park for 48-hours - Credit: Archant

Police have been granted dispersal powers to exclude young people from Elm Park for the next 48 hours due to concerns over antisocial behaviour.

Havering MPS announced that the authority had been granted from 2pm today - May 17 - until the same time on May 19.

This means police officers and PCSOs can remove people under the age of 16 from the Elm Park area if they have "reasonable grounds" for believing they are likely to contribute to crime.

The order has been authorised by Inspector Zed Asghar.

Authority to use dispersal powers & to remove persons under 16 to a place where they live or a place of safety has bee been authorised by Insp Asghar for #ElmPark from 1400 hrs 17/05/22 to 1400 hrs 19/05/22 in relation to youths causing #ASB @LocalCrimeBeats @HaveringDaily 2597EA pic.twitter.com/GYPekPi8Nx — Elm Park Police (@MPSElmPark) May 17, 2022

Romford town centre has been subject to at least three dispersal orders this year: between February 16-18, during a weekend in late March, and as recently as last week.