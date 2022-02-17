Dispersal order in force across Romford to deter crime and disorder

The dispersal order will end a minute before midnight on February 18. - Credit: PA

A police dispersal order is in force across areas of Romford until tomorrow.

Romford Town Met Police have authorised an Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Police Act 2014 section 35 dispersal order across multiple areas with the aim of reducing antisocial behaviour and crime.

These areas include Romford Ring Road, Union Estate, Mercury Mall, Cottons Park, Waterloo Estate and all underpasses, roads, public spaces and thoroughfares within the Ring Road.

The dispersal order began on February 16 at 3pm and will end a minute before midnight on February 18.

It means officers or designated police community support officers in uniform can remove people from an area.