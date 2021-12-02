Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Rainham

Breaking

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found last night - Wednesday, December 1 - with fatal injuries in Rainham - Credit: Google Maps

Four women and a teenage girl have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found with fatal injuries last night in Rainham.

Met Police officers were called at 7.53pm yesterday - Wednesday, December 1 - to reports of a "disturbance" involving a group of people in Louise Gardens.

A man in his 30s was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Four women aged between 48 and 21 and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

A crime scene remains in place as homicide detectives from the Met's specialist crime command work to understand the full circumstances.

Police said they are working to determine the man's identify and ensure his next of kin are informed.

A woman was also found with an injury to her wrist. She was taken to hospital. Her condition has been assessed as non-life-threatening.

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 6386/1 Dec.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.