Man found dead following 'group disturbance' in Rainham
- Credit: PA WIRE
A man has died after a "disturbance" in Rainham.
Yesterday (December 1), Met Police officers were called to reports of a "disturbance" involving a group of people in Louise Gardens at just before 8pm.
The London Ambulance Service also attended.
A man in his 30s was found unresponsive and despite efforts of the paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they are working to determine the man's identify and ensure his next of kin are informed.
A woman was also found with an injury to her wrist. She has been taken to hospital, where her condition is being assessed.
Officers are working to understand the full circumstances and a crime scene is in place.
There have been no arrests.
Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 and quote reference CAD 6386/1 Dec.
Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.