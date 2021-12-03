Hornchurch man sentenced for child exploitation and animal porn

Michael Fasan from Gidea Park appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday, February 11 after he was charged with numerous motoring offences including dangerous driving. Photo: PA - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A Hornchurch man has been found guilty of multiple counts of child exploitation and extreme porn involving animals.

Michael Duncan, 23, of Diban Avenue, was found guilty at the Old Bailey on November 25 and sentenced to two years in prison.

Duncan will also be placed on the sex register for 10 years.

He has been found guilty of three charges of engaging in sexual communication with a child, three counts of attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity, four counts of causing a child of this same age to watch/look at an image of sexual activity.

Duncan was also found guilty of five counts of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child and 21 counts of possessing extreme pornographic pictures portraying an act of intercourse or oral sex with a dead or alive animal.

This follows Duncan pleading guilty to multiple counts of child exploitation and extreme porn involving animals on September 16.



