News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Hornchurch man sentenced for child exploitation and animal porn

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 8:59 AM December 3, 2021
Michael Fasan from Gidea Park appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday, February 11 after he was charged with numerous...

Michael Fasan from Gidea Park appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday, February 11 after he was charged with numerous motoring offences including dangerous driving. Photo: PA - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A Hornchurch man has been found guilty of multiple counts of child exploitation and extreme porn involving animals. 

Michael Duncan, 23, of Diban Avenue, was found guilty at the Old Bailey on November 25 and sentenced to two years in prison.  

Duncan will also be placed on the sex register for 10 years.  

He has been found guilty of three charges of engaging in sexual communication with a child, three counts of attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity, four counts of causing a child of this same age to watch/look at an image of sexual activity.  

Duncan was also found guilty of five counts of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child and 21 counts of possessing extreme pornographic pictures portraying an act of intercourse or oral sex with a dead or alive animal. 

This follows Duncan pleading guilty to multiple counts of child exploitation and extreme porn involving animals on September 16.  


Hornchurch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gallows Corner c1925

Heritage

Heritage: How Gallows Corner got its sinister name

Andy Grant

person
r Boris Johnson has tightened restrictions following the Omicron Covid-19 variant being detected in Brentwood and Nottingham

London Live

Restrictions tightened as Omicron detected in Brentwood

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Skinner, managing director of Bosh Beds and former candidate on The Apprentice.

BBC

How The Apprentice's Thomas Skinner pivoted his business to weather Covid

Daniel Gayne

person
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

London Live

East London man charged with six terrorism offences

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon