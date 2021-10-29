Man pleads guilty to child exploitation and extreme porn offences

Published: 7:00 AM October 29, 2021

Michael Duncan appeared at the Old Bailey on October 25

A man from Hornchurch has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child exploitation and extreme porn involving animals.

Michael Duncan, of Diban Avenue, appeared at the Old Bailey on October 25 after being charged on September 16, 2019.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to five counts of making indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of a child and 21 counts of possessing extreme pornographic images and images portraying an act of intercourse/oral sex with a dead or alive animal.

He is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on November 25.