Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Man pleads guilty to child exploitation and extreme porn offences

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:00 AM October 29, 2021   
Hunte used a driving license and a passport under a false name. Picture: Johnny Green/PA

Michael Duncan appeared at the Old Bailey on October 25 - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima

A man from Hornchurch has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child exploitation and extreme porn involving animals.

Michael Duncan, of Diban Avenue, appeared at the Old Bailey on October 25 after being charged on September 16, 2019

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to five counts of making indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of a child and 21 counts of possessing extreme pornographic images and images portraying an act of intercourse/oral sex with a dead or alive animal.  

He is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on November 25.  

Hornchurch News

