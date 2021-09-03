Person 'with metal bar in large group' sees police called to Harold Wood

Published: 2:37 PM September 3, 2021

Police were called to a disturbance in Shepherds Hill on Sunday - Credit: MPS

A person with a metal bar was in a large group of people causing a "disturbance" in Harold Wood, it has been reported.

Met Police officers were called to Shepherds Hill at around 12.45am on Sunday, August 29 to reports of an alleged incident involving a large group of people.

A witness reported one of those involved had a metal bar with them.

Officers attended but those involved had left, and there were no arrests or reports of any injuries.

The incident took place near Harold Wood's Array, owned by former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay.