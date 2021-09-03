News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Person 'with metal bar in large group' sees police called to Harold Wood

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 2:37 PM September 3, 2021   
Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Polic

Police were called to a disturbance in Shepherds Hill on Sunday - Credit: MPS

A person with a metal bar was in a large group of people causing a "disturbance" in Harold Wood, it has been reported.

Met Police officers were called to Shepherds Hill at around 12.45am on Sunday, August 29 to reports of an alleged incident involving a large group of people.

A witness reported one of those involved had a metal bar with them.

Officers attended but those involved had left, and there were no arrests or reports of any injuries.

The incident took place near Harold Wood's Array, owned by former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay.

You may also want to watch:

Harold Wood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

Male arrested after reported threats of acid attack in Hornchurch

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
BHRUT hospitals will be increasing critical care capacity to manage the rise in patients with Covid-

Queen's Hospital

Queen's Hospital birth centre to close temporarily for critical care...

Daniel Gayne

person
train robbery Upminster to Romford

British Transport Police

CCTV appeal after teenage couple targeted in violent robbery on train

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
the junction of Barberry Close and Myrtle Road in Harold Hill

Knife Crime

Teen found with 'multiple stab wounds' in Harold Hill

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon