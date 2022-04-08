Nathaniel Lee was convicted of assault by beating at Colchester Magistrates’ Court in July 2021 - Credit: Su Anderson

A former Met officer convicted of domestic abuse offences would have been sacked had he still been serving, a misconduct hearing has found.

Former Det Sgt Nathaniel Lee - who was based at the Met’s East Area command unit covering Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge - was found guilty of assaulting his partner in October 2020.

Lee, who was off duty at the time, pulled her hair and clothing, causing her to fall to the ground.

Following a trial, he was convicted of assault by beating last July and ordered to pay a fine of £969, costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £97.

A police misconduct hearing scheduled in October was adjourned after Lee decided to appeal his conviction.

A special case hearing for Lee, who recently resigned from the Met, was held yesterday (April 7).

Those proceedings concluded that he breached the police standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct.

East Area local commander Stuart Bell said: "There is no place in the Met for anyone who commits domestic abuse and we will continue to hold those who carry out such offences to account."