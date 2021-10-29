News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police officer appeals conviction of assaulting his partner

Josh Mellor, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Published: 11:17 AM October 29, 2021
Colchester Magistrates' Court. Picture: SU ANDERSON

He was convicted following a trial at Colchester Magistrates’ Court in July. - Credit: Su Anderson

An east London police officer facing dismissal from the force for assaulting his partner is appealing against his criminal conviction.

Detective Sergeant Nathaniel Lee, based at the Met's East Area command which covers Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge, was convicted of assault against his partner on October 5 last year.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard during a trial in July that Det Sgt Lee yanked his partner’s hair and clothing, pulling her to the ground.

He was due to face a police misconduct hearing yesterday (Thursday, October 28) and potential dismissal but it was adjourned after it emerged he was appealing his conviction.

At the conclusion of his first trial on July 27, Det Sgt Lee was fined £969 and ordered to pay legal costs of £620, plus a victim surcharge of £97.

His appeal will be heard at Chelmsford Crown Court at an unknown future date, after which his misconduct hearing can resume.

