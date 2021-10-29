Police officer appeals conviction of assaulting his partner
Josh Mellor, Local Democracy Reporting Service
- Credit: Su Anderson
An east London police officer facing dismissal from the force for assaulting his partner is appealing against his criminal conviction.
Detective Sergeant Nathaniel Lee, based at the Met's East Area command which covers Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge, was convicted of assault against his partner on October 5 last year.
Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard during a trial in July that Det Sgt Lee yanked his partner’s hair and clothing, pulling her to the ground.
He was due to face a police misconduct hearing yesterday (Thursday, October 28) and potential dismissal but it was adjourned after it emerged he was appealing his conviction.
At the conclusion of his first trial on July 27, Det Sgt Lee was fined £969 and ordered to pay legal costs of £620, plus a victim surcharge of £97.
You may also want to watch:
His appeal will be heard at Chelmsford Crown Court at an unknown future date, after which his misconduct hearing can resume.
Most Read
- 1 Four people taken to hospital after Romford town centre incident
- 2 Woman dies in Havering house fire
- 3 Mapped: Possession of weapons across east London
- 4 Mourners to host vigil in Harold Hill park for lost teenage boys
- 5 Romford incident that saw four taken to hospital 'drug-related', police say
- 6 Nurse pulls man from burning car after Romford crash
- 7 Romford location ‘encapsulates Britain’ in soon to premiere horror movie
- 8 'It really was meant to be': Gidea Park couple get married at hospital
- 9 ATMs to be reinstalled in shopping mall in 'more prominent location'
- 10 Covid-19 cases surge in Havering, latest figures reveal