'Disgusted at the audacity': London in Bloom plants stolen in Elm Park
- Credit: Stephanie Nunn
Plants installed in Elm Park for this year's London in Bloom competition have been stolen.
Cllr Stephanie Nunn (Elm Park, Residents' Group) contacted the Recorder regarding the situation, which unfolded mere days after the area had been judged for this year's competition.
"I am completely disgusted that someone had the audacity to do this," Cllr Nunn fumed.
"It’s so sad that so many people in our community give up their time to improve the environment where we live while others just literally steal from us."
According to the councillor, on Monday (July 19) a resident saw someone stealing the plants at around 2pm.
Whoever the thief is, Cllr Nunn hopes they are "completely ashamed of themselves".
She was also advised of a similar incident last year by a member of staff from the grounds maintenance team, with a person of a similar description the suspect.
The winners of London in Bloom will be announced in September.
