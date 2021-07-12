Romford flower installations judged for London in Bloom 2021

Published: 1:33 PM July 12, 2021

From left to right: Romford Station worker Jose Miro-Blanking, Cllr Judith Holt, Julie Frost, Iain Boulton and Tom Stobbart. - Credit: Romford BID

Hanging baskets around Romford have been judged as part of a London floral competition.

Romford Business Improvement District (BID) has entered the London in Bloom 2021 competition to give “confidence” to the centre.

It installed 124 hanging baskets, a living wall feature opposite Romford Station, and worked with Havering Council to deliver “beautiful planters” in South Street and Victoria Road.

Romford's entries were assessed on Tuesday, July 6 by London in Bloom judge Iain Boulton, who spent two hours in the town with BID director Julie Frost, Cllr Judith Holt and BID chair Tom Stobbart.

Keen to win the award, Julia said it would “represent a big vote in confidence” after the “brutal” impact of the pandemic.

She said: "I want to help Romford shake off the enforced lethargy of the past 18 months and unleash all that pent up creative and entrepreneurial energy that has made our town so famous.

“A London in Bloom award would announce that we are very much back."

The winners will be announced in September.



