Romford flower installations judged for London in Bloom 2021
- Credit: Romford BID
Hanging baskets around Romford have been judged as part of a London floral competition.
Romford Business Improvement District (BID) has entered the London in Bloom 2021 competition to give “confidence” to the centre.
It installed 124 hanging baskets, a living wall feature opposite Romford Station, and worked with Havering Council to deliver “beautiful planters” in South Street and Victoria Road.
Romford's entries were assessed on Tuesday, July 6 by London in Bloom judge Iain Boulton, who spent two hours in the town with BID director Julie Frost, Cllr Judith Holt and BID chair Tom Stobbart.
Keen to win the award, Julia said it would “represent a big vote in confidence” after the “brutal” impact of the pandemic.
You may also want to watch:
She said: "I want to help Romford shake off the enforced lethargy of the past 18 months and unleash all that pent up creative and entrepreneurial energy that has made our town so famous.
“A London in Bloom award would announce that we are very much back."
Most Read
- 1 Five films to watch which were shot in Romford
- 2 Mosque denied permission to extend opening hours for third time
- 3 Hannahs Bakery coming to Elm Park and Upminster
- 4 Possible road and train disruptions around Romford
- 5 11 cheap and cheerful days out in and around Havering under £10
- 6 King Harold pub boarded up years after tragedy - but closure unconfirmed
- 7 How much of the 'country’s most invasive plant' is in Romford?
- 8 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
- 9 Delta variant Covid cases continue to rise throughout east London
- 10 Weapons and drugs seized after alleged group fight in Marks Gate
The winners will be announced in September.