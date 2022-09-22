News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Turtle Bay confirms November launch in Romford shopping mall

Ben Lynch

Published: 10:16 AM September 22, 2022
Updated: 10:24 AM September 22, 2022
The Turtle Bay branch in Walthamstow - Credit: Google Maps

A Caribbean-inspired restaurant coming to Romford has confirmed it will open its doors this November. 

Known for its blend of Caribbean-inspired dishes, including jerk chicken, curry goat and brown stew chicken, Turtle Bay also offers a range of rum-based cocktails.

Ahead of the opening, Turtle Bay is hosting a recruitment day on September 27, 10am to 4pm.

The site in The Brewery will be Turtle Bay’s 46th restaurant.  

General manager of Turtle Bay Romford, Lee Beechey, said: “We cannot wait to immerse ourselves in the culture and community of Romford, bringing our Caribbean-mix of rum, food and music to town.  

“Part of the upbeat and welcoming spirit at Turtle Bay lies very much with our respected and dedicated team members, and we very much look forward to recruiting some fantastic additions to the team over the next few weeks.” 

Turtle Bay is not the only new restaurant opening in The Brewery, with a Wagamama also due to start welcoming customers on September 26

