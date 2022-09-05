The Brewery said the new restaurant represents a 'hugely exciting time' for the Romford mall - Credit: Wagamama

An opening date has been confirmed for a popular Japanese-inspired restaurant in Romford's The Brewery shopping centre.

The news that Wagamama was due to open this autumn was reported back in July, after The Brewery, which was purchased by new owners earlier this year, held a survey asking the public which new restaurant they wanted in Romford.

Now, the centre has confirmed the restaurant’s opening date is September 26.

Wagamama's menu is 50 per cent plant-based, and includes a range of Japanese cocktails - Credit: Wagamama

Tom Stobbart, centre manager at The Brewery, said: “This is a hugely exciting time for The Brewery and represents a significant step forward in strengthening the dining offer at the centre even further.

“Our aim is to provide the people of Romford with the most varied dining and leisure offer we can, so introducing this style of Asian cuisine to the town is an important milestone for us.”

Beth Elston, regional marketing manager at Wagamama, added that the chain is “so excited to be opening more restaurants across Essex”.

“Whether you want the evening off cooking or just fancy a katsu – we’ve got you covered and I know our team in Romford will be delighted to welcome you.”