The Hop Inn in Hornchurch was launched by co-owners Alison Taffs and Phil Cooke in December 2019 - Credit: Andrew Conway

A Hornchurch establishment has been named the best pub in London for a second year running.

The Hop Inn on North Street came top of the list compiled by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) for 2022, following up on its 2021 success.

The judging took place over several months, with personnel from 13 different London regions stepping in to test the quality of beer and cider, service, hygiene, staff knowledge and atmosphere.

More than just a beer-lover's haven, The Hop Inn also serves 80 gins, wine, whisky and other drink options.

It was launched in December 2019 by co-owners Alison Taffs and Phil Cooke, both hospitality veterans with years in the pub trade.

The Hop Inn also has a speciality drinks shop next door - Credit: Hop Inn Hornchurch

On the pub’s recent success, Alison said: “The judges focus on the quality of welcome, staff knowledge and skill.

“We are lucky to have a team who are all passionate about drinks and love looking after people. We prioritise training on the drinks with them, and they do the rest, with relish.”

Phil added: “We have a group of wonderful, loyal local regulars and they are our lifeblood.

"The team love sourcing special drinks from small and craft producers to encourage people to find their new favourite.”