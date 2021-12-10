News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hornchurch's Hop Inn named 'London pub of the year'

Published: 5:27 PM December 10, 2021
The Hop Inn, in North Street, Hornchurch

The Hop Inn, in North Street, Hornchurch - Credit: The Hop Inn

Hornchurch’s Hop Inn micro pub has been crowned London's best pub of the year. 

The boozer in North Street, which doesn't sell lager,  was given the accolade by Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), after being visited by over 50 of its judges.

National Hospitality Day

Joint owners Alison Taffs and partner Phil Cooke have run The Hop Inn micropub since December 2019. - Credit: Alison Taffs

The independent voluntary consumer organisation promotes "real" ale, "real" cider, "real" perry and traditional British pubs.

Owners Phil Cooke and Alison Taffs were presented the award by Geoff Strawbridge, CAMRA's London regional director, who said: "Despite only seating a small number of guests and opening in December 2019, just prior to the pandemic restrictions, The Hop Inn has beaten off stiff competition from pubs of all sizes all over London, to win the accolade."

The Hop Inn team

The Hop Inn team: Martin Griffith (left), Danny Kingston, Alison Taffs (owner), Andrew Conway (Assistant Manager), Abi Stills, Phil Cooke (owner), Fraser Clarke (Hop Shop manager) - Credit: The Hop Inn

The pub also picked up CAMRA's award for London Cider Pub of the Year last month.

Alison said: “We champion real, whole fruit cider and perry from Kent and all over the country, so we were delighted to be named the best pub in London to drink cider.

“When we found out we had been named the best pub in the whole of London by CAMRA, we were astonished and thrilled."

Hop Inn drinks

The Hop Inn has a speciality drinks shop next door to the pub - Credit: Hop Inn Hornchurch


