Joint owners Alison Taffs and partner Phil Cooke run both The Hop Shop and The Hop Inn next door - Credit: Alison Taffs

A beloved Hornchurch specialist drinks store is due to close on Sunday evening (September 4).

The Hop Shop made the announcement on Facebook, with the team behind the shop - who also run award-winning The Hop Inn pub next door - thanking everyone who has supported it.

Both were launched by Alison Taffs and Phil Cooke, who said: “Unfortunately, we have decided to stop trading as The Hop Shop, and will be closing the space on Sunday evening.

“We are very proud of our vibrant little store, with its huge range of different specialist drinks, and have loved serving all our loyal customers.

“However, there just isn’t enough regular trade to sustain it, particularly with increasing costs and tough headwinds coming this way.

“The Hop Shop will be open normally with Alison running the show until then, so please come down at the weekend to snap up some bargains in the wine and cider department.”

Award-winning The Hop Inn will remain open and continue unaffected - Credit: The Hop Inn

They added the shop was a “lifeline” during Covid, and the duo are exploring other options for the space moving forward.

The Hop Inn, which was named the best pub in London for the second year in a row by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), will continue to operate as normal.