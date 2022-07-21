An estate agency in Gidea Park can now be replaced by a "healthy cuisine” takeaway, thanks to the approval of a change of use application.

The plans, which were accepted at the start of July, asked to change the use of 8 Station Road – formerly Dwellings Lettings Ltd – to use the ground floor site as a hot food takeaway, including the installation of an extraction flue.

Building works are scheduled to start in August and be completed in September this year, according to the submitted documents.

In the application, the business is described as a “healthy cuisine takeaway" which would not involve deep fat frying, with the only oil used being in a chip machine that would be changed “every fourth night”.

Proposed operating times would be Monday to Sunday, including bank holidays, from 5pm to 11pm.

The application can be viewed using reference P0728.22.