Proposal to turn Gidea Park estate agent site into 'heathy cuisine takeaway'

An estate agency site in Gidea Park could become a “healthy cuisine” takeaway.

At the start of May, Havering Council received the application to change the use of 8 Station Road – formally Dwellings Lettings Ltd.

The proposal asks to change the use of the ground floor site from an estate agent to a hot food takeaway, including the installation of an extraction flue on the side elevation.

In the application, the business is described as a “healthy cuisine takeaway”, which would not involve deep fat frying and the only machine using oil being a chip machine that would be changed “every fourth night”.

Proposed operating times are Monday to Sunday, including bank holidays, from 5pm to 11pm.

The application claims the flue is the only element of the proposal which is “likely to raise concerns” against the design and appearance of the site.

It states the extraction duct, which will remove odour from the kitchen, will stop one metre above the eaves of the building and will be repainted yearly to maintain its appearance.

A decision is expected to be made by July 7 and the application can be viewed using reference P0728.22.