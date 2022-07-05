Steve Allan had been intending on retiring, having run the shop in Harold Wood since 1982 - Credit: Google

Hopes of turning a Harold Wood motor parts shop into a three-bedroom home have been dashed after a recent application was refused by the council.

An application submitted in May by D Rayment asked for permission to demolish the existing storage areas at the back of the property and renovate inside.

It is currently occupied by Steve Allan Motors, which has been run in the same spot since 1982, with the company looking to move out due to its eponymous owner's retirement plans.

However, Havering Council has refused the application based on four conditions.

These involved issues with the height and design with front and rear dormers, a lack of internal floor space in one of the homes, a failure to demonstrate that a proposed parking space would not increase road danger, and not promoting sustainable travel or reducing car reliance.

Steve Allan confirmed that the refusal means the shop will continue to operate from the premises, and has put his retirement on hold for now.

Dovetail Architects, the agent acting on behalf of Mr Rayment, was approached for comment.

View the application using the reference P0683.22.