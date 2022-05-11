Steve Allan Motors has occupied the same spot since 1982 - Credit: Google

A shop which has been selling motor parts in Harold Wood for 40 years may soon be repurposed into a three-bedroom house.

Steve Allan Motors, which has been run in the same spot since 1982, is looking to move out of its long-time home because its eponymous owner is retiring.

A planning application, submitted by D Rayment, asks for permission to demolish the existing storage areas at the back of the property and renovate inside.

The ground floor is currently used as the shop, with office space on the first floor.

The site had initally been built as a residential dwelling, and a similar application was previously approved in 2016. However, that has since expired.

The planning documents note there is a need for more housing in the area, pitching this as a reason for the application to go ahead.

Dovetail Architects, the agent acting on behalf of Mr Rayment, was approached for comment.

Steve Allan confirmed he is retiring and the business was started in 1982, but did not want to comment further.

View the application using the reference P0683.22.