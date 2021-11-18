News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

Gidea Park event organiser postpones community festival to 2022

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:00 PM November 18, 2021
Lise Campbell-Price

Lise Campbell-Price is planning a pop-up festival in Gidea Park - Credit: Lise Campbell-Price

A Gidea Park woman, who was unable to hold a pop-up festival this summer, has set her sights on hosting a bigger event next year.  

Lise Campbell-Price spoke to this newspaper in July to share her hopes of arranging a pop-up “community-focused” festival in Havering.

Due to delays finding space for the event, it was postponed.  

Lise now aims to host the festival over four weeks in August 2022 and she hopes it will encourage people to shop and buy locally.  

Facebook group RM3gether has been set up to encourage residents to take part.  

As owner of events company Really Good Events, Lise will bring some “big names” to the occasion.  

She said: “I thought it would be better to do a really good job rather than cobbling something together.  

“During the pandemic we saw the community pull together and we want to continue that spirit.”  

People interested in contributing to the event can email rm2gethercommunity@outlook.com.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Beam Park: 'We were sold a dream that's not going to happen'
  2. 2 Captain Tom Hornchurch: 'Perfect place for a girls night out'
  3. 3 The Hornchurch café ensuring nobody is alone for Christmas
  1. 4 Fire breaks out at block of flats covered in flammable cladding
  2. 5 Three staff missed decimal error which led to more than 500 people being overcharged - some by thousands of pounds
  3. 6 We Are FSTVL 2022: Dates and first acts announced for Upminster festival
  4. 7 Girl, 7, sets sights on international crown after winning UK pageant
  5. 8 Kem Cetinay's Array to open jungle-themed shisha lounge
  6. 9 Midwife shortage causes temporary closures at Queen's Hospital birth centre
  7. 10 Rising Sun pub applies to hold birthday events until 1.30am
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Home Superstore

Retail

Debenhams Romford: Shopping mall opening date delayed

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Captain Tom fish and chips

London Live

All aboard: Nautical seafood restaurant to open in Hornchurch

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Custody images of Edward Nadif and Daren Cohen

London Live

Four jailed after foiled cannabis factory break-in

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Hawkins and sons gidea park

London Live

Family butchers opens new branch in Gidea Park in time for Christmas

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon