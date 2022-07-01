An 13-hectare industrial park in Rainham is set to be redeveloped.

An application for "phase one” of the redevelopment of the Freightmaster Estate on Coldharbour Lane, which borders the Thames and is less than two miles south of Rainham, was approved by Havering Council on June 23.

This includes three buildings standing 18-21 metres high over a total of 35,742 square metres of floor space.

Part of the warehouse site, which is 13 hectares and was previously given outline planning permission in 2020, is already home to a number of industrial buildings.

It neighbours a landfill site which will be run by Veolia until 2024.

Labour councillor Jane Keane expressed concern about the “rather brutal” dark grey cladding next to the River Thames and Wennington Marshes Nature Reserve, while Conservative David Taylor raised possible concerns about the “incredibly bright” 4,000-kelvin outdoor lighting.

Planning officers, who advised councillors to approve the scheme, said those features were not what the planning committee was being asked to decide but noted feedback had been “listened to”.

Further details about natural landscaping and planting on the border of the site will be agreed between council officers and applicant Henry Boot Developments at a later date.

The application was approved unanimously.

Reference P2438.21.