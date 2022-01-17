Plans submitted for 35,000sqm of commercial floorspace in first phase of Rainham industrial estate redevelopment
- Credit: Google
Plans have been submitted for the first phase of redevelopment on an industrial park in Rainham.
Outline planning permission was given in March 2020 for the demolition of all existing buildings on the 13-hectare Freightmaster Estate in Coldharbour Lane and for the creation of 43,000sqm of commercial floor space for industrial, storage and distribution use.
Henry Boot Developments has now submitted an application which details reserved matters for the first phase of the development, which would see 35,264sqm floorspace realised, slightly more than 80 per cent of the permitted amount.
The site’s existing five industrial units would be replaced by three two-storey buildings, separated into four units and no higher than 23m.
There will be 266 car parking spaces, 16 disabled bays, 35 slots for HGVs, 150 bike parking places and 58 electric vehicle charging points.
Landscaping enhancements to the public foot and cycle path along the Thames, immediately south of the site, are also proposed.
The developers are seeking permission to begin work in April this year.
Most Read
- 1 ‘It is not tolerated’: CCTV images released after West Ham game disorder
- 2 Havering drivers pay more than £12m in traffic fines in less than a decade
- 3 ‘Every second there was less tree’: Historical oak trees along railway cut back
- 4 Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
- 5 'So proud': Romford pupils achieve top grades in LAMDA exams
- 6 Taco Bell asks permission to open at ex-Thomas Cook site in Hornchurch
- 7 Percentage of unvaccinated hospital staff revealed as mandatory jab deadline looms
- 8 Plans submitted to demolish part of Grade-II listed church site for extension
- 9 Plans to restore five Havering Crossrail work sites to previous use and condition
- 10 'Leaders are exceptionally dedicated': Romford nursery rated 'outstanding'
View the plans using P2438.21.