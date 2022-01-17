News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Plans submitted for 35,000sqm of commercial floorspace in first phase of Rainham industrial estate redevelopment

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:16 PM January 17, 2022
The existing Freightmaster Estate site from Coldharbour Lane

The existing Freightmaster Estate site from Coldharbour Lane - Credit: Google

Plans have been submitted for the first phase of redevelopment on an industrial park in Rainham. 

Outline planning permission was given in March 2020 for the demolition of all existing buildings on the 13-hectare Freightmaster Estate in Coldharbour Lane and for the creation of 43,000sqm of commercial floor space for industrial, storage and distribution use. 

Henry Boot Developments has now submitted an application which details reserved matters for the first phase of the development, which would see 35,264sqm floorspace realised, slightly more than 80 per cent of the permitted amount. 

The site’s existing five industrial units would be replaced by three two-storey buildings, separated into four units and no higher than 23m. 

There will be 266 car parking spaces, 16 disabled bays, 35 slots for HGVs, 150 bike parking places and 58 electric vehicle charging points. 

Landscaping enhancements to the public foot and cycle path along the Thames, immediately south of the site, are also proposed. 

The developers are seeking permission to begin work in April this year. 

View the plans using P2438.21.

Planning
