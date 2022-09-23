News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Brentwood restaurant unsuccessful at national award ceremony but 'thrilled' to be involved

Ben Lynch

Published: 12:44 PM September 23, 2022
Updated: 12:53 PM September 23, 2022
Alec's Restaurant was nominated for two awards at the British Restaurant Awards - Credit: Alec's Restaurant

A Brentwood restaurant nominated for two prestigious national industry awards said it was “thrilled” to be involved – despite walking away empty-handed. 

Alec’s Restaurant in Navestock Side was up for a pair of awards at the British Restaurant Awards – restaurant of the year and best restaurant in Essex. 

Held on September 12 at Porchester Hall in London, Alec’s was unfortunately unsuccessful on both counts, with the restaurant of the year going to the Indian restaurant Kutir in Chelsea and Brohmon winning best restaurant in Essex. 

Ajay Barak, owner of Alec’s, said knowing the business was nominated for the awards was “nice”. 

“The nomination, along with loads of big names – we were thrilled,” he said.  

On what he would say to the winners, he added: “Fair play to them, but we were just happy to be included.” 

The winners were decided by voting members of the public, with more than one million taking part this year.

Alec's Restaurant is located in Navestock Side, Brentwood

Ajay said Alec’s is now looking forward to the festive period and finishing up its Christmas menus. 

Alec's is also going to be revamped, with Ajay saying the "whole restaurant will be amazingly decorated”.

