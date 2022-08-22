News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

‘Unreal’: Brentwood restaurant nominated in two categories at prestigious national industry awards

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 PM August 22, 2022
Alec's Restaurant has been nominated for two awards at the British Restaurant Awards

Alec's Restaurant has been nominated for two awards at the British Restaurant Awards - Credit: Alec's Restaurant

A Brentwood restaurant has made the final cut and is up for a prestigious national industry award. 

Alec’s Restaurant in Navestock Side is up for two awards at the British Restaurant Awards - restaurant of the year and best restaurant Essex. 

The awards, which are organised by World Restaurant Awards Guide (WRAG), is an annual event which organisers say provides “an opportunity for customers to nominate and vote for their best restaurants, chefs and culinary service in the UK”. 

Other categories include best new restaurant, best luxury restaurant and best chef, featuring household names such as Gordon Ramsay and Heston Blumenthal. 

Alec's Restaurant is located in Navestock Side, Brentwood

Alec's Restaurant is located in Navestock Side, Brentwood - Credit: Alec's Restaurant

Ajay Barak, owner of Alec’s, said: “We are over the moon. Any recognition is very welcome, and all the hard work that my team and I do. 

“It’s quite unreal. We are really, really pleased.” 

This year, the winners are due to be announced on September 12 at Sway in London. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire in Rainham grassland among three outbreaks in London
  2. 2 ‘Unreal’: Brentwood restaurant nominated in two categories at prestigious national industry awards
  3. 3 Man taken to major trauma centre in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Rainham
  1. 4 Call for 'more meat’ around traffic projections of plans for 28,000sqm of Rainham industrial units
  2. 5 Man stabbed in Harold Hill
  3. 6 Inquest opens into biker's death after collision 'involving' Kem Cetinay
  4. 7 Havering A Level results 2022: Live updates for borough's schools
  5. 8 'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears
  6. 9 Council slammed for state of Harold Hill Covid memorial tree
  7. 10 'Delighted’: Brentwood students and teachers on A-level results 2022

Nominees were voted upon earlier in the year by readers of Chelsea Monthly magazine, The National Post, Luxury Weekly and viewers of VooVix.com.  

The winners, however, are decided by the public, with votes now open on the British Restaurant Awards website. 

Owner Ajay Barak said he is "over the moon" with the nominations

Owner Ajay Barak said he is "over the moon" with the nominations - Credit: Alec's Restaurant

The winners of the British Restaurant Awards will be announced at an event on September 12

The winners of the British Restaurant Awards will be announced at an event on September 12 - Credit: Alec's Restaurant

Brentwood News
Essex

Don't Miss

The application involves the construction of a three-storey building behind The Bell in Rainham

Bid for three-storey building and nine flats behind disused Rainham pub

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The Hop Inn in Hornchurch was launched by co-owners Alison Taffs and Phil Cooke in December 2019

Hornchurch pub named best in London for second year in a row

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Sam and Robert

Daughter pulls father out of care home after 'fall leaves him bedbound'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Khudeza Choudhury, who died from Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital

Queen's Hospital | Special Report

Court: Romford mum died from Covid-19 after Queen's Hospital failings

Charles Thomson

person