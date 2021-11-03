Brentwood raises flag ahead of Armistice Day

From left to right: Peter Hyam, Michael Gott, Cllr Olivia Sanders, Richard Hyam, Father Mark North Captain Nick Allston (124 Transport Squadron). - Credit: Brentwood Council

A commemorative service and flag raising ceremony has taken place at Brentwood Town Hall ahead of Armistice Day, November 11.

On October 29 the ceremony saw the mayor of Brentwood Cllr Olivia Sanders joined by Brentwood members of the Royal British Legion (RBL) Peter Hyam and Michael Gott, chairman of the Brentwood RBL Richard Hyam, Father Mark North from St Thomas’ Church and Captain Nick Allston, come together.

Cllr Saunders said: “It was an honour to raise the flag to mark the build-up to Armistice Day.

"This gives us all as a nation the opportunity to pause to remember the people that sacrificed their life to let us have peace.”

The ceremony took place ahead of the Brentwood Remembrance Day Parade which will be held on November 14, starting from Brentwood Town Hall at 10.35am.

A march will commence down Middleton Hall Lane to the War Memorial where prayers and wreath laying will take place ahead of a minutes silence.