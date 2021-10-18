Remembrance Day 2021: Brentwood parade to go ahead with QR-code programmes

Published: 10:47 AM October 18, 2021

The parade will be headed by the Brentwood Imperial Youth Band. - Credit: Roy Tyzack

A remembrance parade is returning to Brentwood in November after a break due to Covid.

The Brentwood Remembrance parade, which commemorates Remembrance Day on November 11, will go ahead on November 14 this year.

Starting from Brentwood Town Hall at around 10.30am, the parade, organised by Brentwood Borough Council, will finish at St Thomas’ Church on St Thomas Road just before 11.30am.

This year, for the first time, visitors lining the roads will be able to scan a QR code to view a full programme of the event.

The march will go from the town hall to Sawyers Hall Lane and the war memorial at the junction with Shenfield Road, where wreaths will be laid.

The parade march through the Brentwood High Street. - Credit: Roy Tyzack

A salute will be taken by the Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, who will be accompanied by other dignitaries including the mayor of Brentwood Cllr Olivia Sanders and the president of Brentwood and district branch of the Royal British Legion, Brian Kitchener.

The parade will be headed by the Brentwood Imperial Youth Band, who will stand out in their red uniforms.

Members of the public are invited to watch the parade and are reminded of the road closures in place around Wilson’s Corner, Ingrave Road, Middleton Hall Lane and Shenfield Road, as well as the High Road.

The closures will be in place by 10.15am along with bus route diversions.

Roy Tyzack, who is helping to organise the event alongside the council's corporate manager and deputy monitoring officer Claire Mayhew, is calling for volunteers to help out on the day.

He said volunteers must be at least 18 years old, and those who helped out on the last parade would be “very welcome to join again”.

Air Cadets attended the last memorial parade. - Credit: Roy Tyzack

Roy is also looking for a videographer to film the event; this will be an unpaid role, but the footage will be promoted afterwards.

He said: “It has always been an excellent parade and it’s brilliant to see so many young people taking part and honouring the veterans.

"After the break last year, this year will be very special.”

To volunteer in the parade or offer your video skills, email Roy at roy.tyzack@btinternet.com.