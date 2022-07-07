Alex Gibson and Andy Long took to the Outer Hebrides to break an unofficial record, cycling it on a Hase Pino semi-recumbent bike - Credit: Challenging MND

A disabled Brentwood man celebrated for his charity work and fitness achievements has successfully added another impressive feat to his collection by cycling the 185-mile length of the Outer Hebrides.

Alex Gibson, 44, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2018.

A former decathlete, rugby player and nutritionist, Alex put his experience into founding Challenging MND, a charity established to provide memorable experiences for those with the condition.

Prior to his recent accomplishment, Alex has broken two Guinness World Records in 2020 and 2021, when he was part of a team who recorded the fastest times traversing all 125 miles of the Thames in a four-man pedalo.

Alex believes his ride, which he did with former international rugby player Andy Long, is an unofficial record, having set off on July 5 and finishing 20 hours and 25 minutes later, using a Hase Pino semi-recumbent bike.

In doing the cycle, Alex and Andy have raised £2,600 for Challenging MND on a fundraising page.

Alex Gibson has two Guinness World Records under his belt, both for traversing the Thames in a four-pedalo, in 2020 and 2021 - Credit: Challenging MND

Following the ride, Alex described it as "massive" and a "fantastic achievement", not just for himself and Andy, but for everyone involved.

He said it was "a huge team effort".

"I want to thank everyone involved and am immensely proud of what the money raised through us doing this will do for people living with MND."

In addition to a host of other fitness-related achievements, such as walking the Essex way over a long weekend and climbing the three peaks, plus cycling the 480 miles in-between in a week, Alex has also received several accolades for his work with Challenging MND.

These include being awarded the Ultimate Pride of Essex Award 2021, and getting a letter from Boris Johnson in February last year recognising his efforts.

In the letter, the PM wrote: “Thank you for all that you are doing through Challenging MND to support people living with motor neurone disease.

“Your record-breaking feats of fortitude have inspired others to give generously to your charity and those donations will give the gift of memories through days out and special experiences.”

To support Alex's efforts and donate to Challenging MND, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/OuterHebridestandemrecord